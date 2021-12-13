As NBC’s “This is Us” enters its final season, the cast of the show is looking to the future.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Justin Hartley sat down with E! News to talk about the award-winning show.

When asked about the possibility of a post-series movie, most of the cast said they were open to the idea.

Ventimiglia didn’t think his character Jack Pearson would appear in the movie, but he would definitely be in the audience.

“I don’t know if Jack storylines will hold or carry through,” he shared. “You can absolutely tell a Kevin-Randall-Kate story. You can absolutely tell present day stuff.”

Moore joked about the possibility of a reboot not too far in the future.

“We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn’t they just end five, six, seven years ago? Are we going to be doing ‘This Is Us’ the reboot in six years?” she laughed. “I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here.”

Brown and Sullivan echoed the sentiment.

“I’m always on board for the ‘This Is Us’ family,” Sullivan shared. “I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, but that sounds like a great idea. We should start that hashtag.”

Brown added, “We totally could. And that’s something, actually, I could definitely see them promoting it. Like, we’ve seen the ‘Sex and the City’ joints, there’s an ‘Entourage’ joint, if they can do it, why the hell not?”

The final season of “This is Us” begins airing Jan. 4.