“General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher is fighting back after being fired from the soap for not getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, ABC let go of Rademacher, who played Jasper Jacks for almost 25 years, after he refused to get vaccinated. A requirement of their vaccine mandate.

According to Variety, Rademacher filed a religious exemption but the network rejected it.

“I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental,” an email obtained by the outlet from the actor read.

The also suit says the vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and violates his privacy rights.

“This should not be a political issue,” the suit says. “There is no need for everybody to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president demands it.”

Rademacher’s exit came at the same time he faced backlash for a transphobic post. Fellow “General Hospital” star Steve Burton was also seemingly killed off for his vaccine refusal.