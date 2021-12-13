Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift and Alana Haim had a big birthday bash.

As Swift turned 32 and the HAIM sister will celebrate her 30th birthday on Dec. 15, the two were surrounded by friends to ring in another year.

“*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” Swift wrote, referencing her song “22”. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂 pic.twitter.com/X43eHWMlKJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2021

The cakes both pictured the girls when they were young.

i’m crying real tears happy 32cd taylor i love you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dRsRp0vscZ — taylor breakdown (@wednesdaycxfe) December 13, 2021

Those in attendance included Cooper Hoffman, Tommy Dorfman, Sadie Sink, Marth Hunt, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams.

Over on Haim’s page she celebrated their party.

“Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen,” she wrote. “I love you so much.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @alanahaim/Instagram

A number of celebs took to social media to celebrate Swift including Stephen Colbert and Carole King.

Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! What do you get the person who has everything except her scarf? — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 14, 2021

I don’t know about you but @taylorswift13 is 32! To the queen of music – #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift, we Laa-Laa love you🎂 pic.twitter.com/3FzTRbSKjr — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) December 13, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I bet you’re feeling 32! Happy birthday, @TaylorSwift13. I ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/EtH4MPXEWY — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2021