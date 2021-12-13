Taylor Swift and Alana Haim had a big birthday bash.

As Swift turned 32 and the HAIM sister will celebrate her 30th birthday on Dec. 15, the two were surrounded by friends to ring in another year.

“*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” Swift wrote, referencing her song “22”. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

The cakes both pictured the girls when they were young.

Those in attendance included Cooper Hoffman, Tommy Dorfman, Sadie Sink, Marth Hunt, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams.

Over on Haim’s page she celebrated their party.

“Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen,” she wrote. “I love you so much.”

A number of celebs took to social media to celebrate Swift including Stephen Colbert and Carole King.