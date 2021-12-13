Caitlyn Jenner has slammed the Beverly Hills Hotel over their service.

The reality star was set to enjoy her time at the Polo Lounge when she was told she didn’t pass the dress code due to her ripped jeans.

Instagram Story. Photo: @caitylnjenner/Instagram

“F**k your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a picture of the rip. “Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer.”

Sources told TMZ that the hotel enforced the dress code but didn’t enforce their “no photos” policy when fans wanted a picture with Jenner.

As the outlet points out, their site only says they “encourage” a dress code.

“At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear, and men’s sleeveless shirts.”

“Please see our dress code policy which is stated on our website and provided to every guest when they make a reservation with us,” a rep for the Polo Lounge told TMZ.