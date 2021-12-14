Kim Kardashian is looking to expedite the termination of her marriage to Kanye West. In court documents obtained by ET on Monday, the reality star strongly expressed her opinion that their relationship is unsalvageable.

After first filing to be declared legally single last week, the latest docs emphasize her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.”

The documents are asking that the issues regarding custody of the couple’s children, as well as property matters and division of assets, be dealt separately from the issue of their marital status, allowing Kardashian to be legally single sooner.

The court date for their divorce hear is set for March 22, however Kardashian is requesting that the courts “grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues… rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.”

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the documents state, later reiterating, “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable.”

Despite West’s efforts to woo his estranged wife, the docs state that Kardashian has “no desire to reconcile.”

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means,” the documents state. “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

In her declaration in the documents, Kardashian states, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [West] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [he] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request.”

Kardashian concluded that both she and West “deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

On Thursday, West begged his ex to “run back” to him at his Los Angeles concert. While performing “Runaway” during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, he updated the lyrics, singing, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.”

This is the latest in a number of public attempts to seemingly convince his estranged wife to change her mind.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. She had asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

A source told ET at the time that the rapper was fine with the joint custody agreement and the two were committed to co-parenting together. The source also noted that neither Kardashian nor West was planning to contest their prenup and they were in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.

While Kardashian has been supportive of West — by attending his shows and co-parenting — she has moved on and is currently dating Pete Davidson. She and the “Saturday Night Live” star have been spotted on several dates together in past weeks.

“Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react,” a source recently told ET.

