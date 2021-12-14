Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment is back.

This time around, stars including Tom Holland, Regina King, Tom Hanks, Anne Hathaway, Timothée Chalamet, John Cena and Kevin Hart were among those reacting to harsh messages from social media users.

Holland read, “Tom Holland is an absolute w****r,” to which he smiled: “He’s also Spider-Man.”

One person then said that Hathaway probably had “a weird vagina,” to which she hit back, “Well, you’ll never know,” name-dropping the tweeter in question.

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back After Fan Comments On His Weight In NBA ‘Mean Tweets’ Segment

Chalamet’s tweet read, “When Timothée Chalamet f**ks a peach it’s ‘art’ but when I do it I’m ‘no longer welcome at my uncle’s farm,'” with him not having much of a response.

Hanks was then criticized for being “sweaty” in “Top Gun”, a tweet obviously meant for Tom Cruise.

The actor was also called a “smelly little dwarf,” with him telling the camera he took the insults “personally.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland And Zendaya Make 9-Year-Old ‘Spider-Man’ Fan’s Dreams Come True With Surprise Video Call

Cena then responded to being called a “talentless ball sack,” insisting they actually have a ton of talent because they “have half of the DNA to create human life.”

King had the best response to being told she was “too muscular” and looking like she’s “liable to pull a d**k out.”

She flexed her impressive muscles and gave the tweeter the finger.

Meanwhile, Hart read: “Shaq’s penis is Kevin Hart,” to which he quipped: “Well, then he’s got a talented one.”

See more stars respond to mean tweets in the clip above.