With his Marvel contract up, Tom Holland let loose.

On Monday night, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside castmates Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon.

Talking about extracurricular activities, Holland revealed what he did as soon as filming was finished on the new blockbuster.

“I went skiing right after we finished this movie because, you know, my contract is up. So finally I’m allowed to do things I couldn’t do before,” he said.

“So as soon as I finished I went snowboarding,” Holland continued, gesturing to Zendaya, “and I have an amazing photo of me FaceTiming you with blood all over my face.”

“I answer the phone and he’s covered in blood and I was like, ‘What are you doing? It’s been, like, a week,’” Zendaya recalled.

Kimmel noted it was very “actor-y” of him to call his girlfriend to show her his bloody face instead of calling a hospital.

“Everyone was like, ‘Wipe it off,’” Holland said. “And I was like, ‘No, I look cool.’”

Later in the interview, Kimmel attempted to extract some “Spider-Man” spoilers from the cast, listing off all the villains from previous franchise entries who appear in the film.

“Who else?” he said, adding, “Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield: Go ahead.”

But none of the actors were biting. Not even the famously spoiler-prone Holland.

“With being in a superhero film comes great contractual liability,” Cumberbatch joked.

Finally, Kimmel had the “No Way Home” stars answer questions from kids, which included who would win in a fight, Spider-Man or Thor?

“He would hammer me — both Hemsworth and Thor,” Holland said.

Another kid asked what would actually happen to the actors if they spoiled the ending of the movie.

“I think they would literally kill us,” Holland said. “They put a chip in the back of our head on the first [movie] —”

“It’s like a remote control and they blow your head up,” Batalon added.

“Like the real-life Suicide Squad,” Holland joked.