Keanu Reeves has no clue why he’s so meme-able.

The actor stopped by Global’s “The Late Show” on Monday to chat with Stephen Colbert about his new film “The Matrix: Resurrections”.

While later talking about his new comic BRZRKR, Reeves was asked about one image of the main character sitting slumped on a bench in the rain looking sad.

The host brought up that famous “Sad Keanu” meme, noticing the similarities.

Reeves insisted of the viral photo, “I was thinking… I had some stuff going on. I was hungry,” saying he was just eating a sandwich.

He added when asked why he’s so meme-able, “I have no clue, sir,” before singing an improvised song “Meme On Me”.

Colbert also questioned Reeves on doing his own stunts for the latest “Matrix” flick.

He said of the “craziest” thing he had to do this time around: “Jump off a building. I’m gonna guess [it was] around 46 storeys.”

Colbert mentioned that so much of the movie was done digitally now, so he could’ve just filmed the stunts using a green screen.

Reeves smiled, “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to do it real,” insisting there were wires.

“How many times did you have to do it?” Colbert quizzed.

“We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning so around 19 to 20 times,” Reeves replied.

“You can’t think of the fear,” he went on. “You have to deal with it, absorb it, and then just be there and do… and that’s what we did.”

Reeves then spoke about the journey his character Thomas Anderson has taken over the course of the “Matrix” series:

