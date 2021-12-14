Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick has spoken about the fan speculation surrounding what will happen to T’Challa in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Fans have been calling for Boseman’s Marvel character to be replaced instead of bosses killing him off following the actor’s tragic death in August 2020.

Derrick told TMZ that he thinks T’Challa “needs to live on,” insisting Marvel should tap another actor to play the king of Wakanda.

He said “Chadwick knew the power of the character, and the positive influence it carries,” according to the publication, adding that “there’s so much power in seeing a Black king, especially in a superhero capacity.”

Derrick added that if the character were to be killed off Marvel would be “depriving Black kids of a role model.”

Derrick pointed out, “There aren’t a whole lot of positive influences for young Black children these days.”

He also said his nephew has told family he wants to be a scientist, citing “Black Panther” as his inspiration, adding that Boseman “never explicitly expressed his wishes before his death” but he’s sure he “would agree T’Challa should live on in the MCU.”

The comments come as #RecastTChalla trended on social media, with a Change.org petition from last year resurfacing and garnering tens of thousands of signatures.

Which is why some of us are so passionate about this. #RecastTchalla #NoTchallaNoTicket https://t.co/OpANCk7YMj — T'Challa: The Black Panther facts (@Ekie0) December 14, 2021

Yes, anyone who's actually listened to Chadwick's interviews want T'challa to live on #RecastTchalla https://t.co/FCFFDfMHuF — MissNads22 🇱🇨 (@MissNads22) December 14, 2021

The man’s own brother supports the idea of a recast. Look at that. #RecastTChalla https://t.co/MmSZ9lETUZ — Enduring This Hellsite (@JohnSLPaul) December 14, 2021

The description read, “In August of 2020, the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman. To many, he was known for his on-screen role of Black Panther in the Marvel Universe. While his character of T’Challa was adored by fans, there have been rumours that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of ‘T’Challa’ in the ‘Black Panther’ franchise. If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.

“By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the sequel to the 2018 film, is slated to be released on July 8, 2022.