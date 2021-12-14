Ryan Reynolds’ latest collaboration has him dreaming of drifting away at sea.

The Aviation American Gin co-owner has teamed up once again with Virgin Voyages founder Sir Richard Branson. This time around the entrepreneurs’ partnership will bring Virgin Voyages vacationers a lovely experience as they cruise the sea with a gin & tonic in hand. Reynolds’ premier gin brand will be aboard all Virgin Voyages cruise ships, including Scarlet Lady and the soon to launch Valiant Lady.

“I just can’t even imagine treating myself to something that lovely,” the “Free Guy” actor says in the hilarious promotional video.

Branson and Reynolds’ new collab follows the wind in the right direction, building on the existing partnership that began in 2018 between Branson’s Virgin Atlantic airline and Aviation Gin.

In true “Branson and Reynolds” style, the announcement of the new partnership was made via an amusing promotional video in which the two mock each other.

Hopefully Reynolds gets a chance to board the ship and sail away with “no kids,” a key selling point for the father of three daughters.