Not everyone was a fan of Elon Musk being named Time magazine’s 2021 “Person of the Year”.

The publication revealed the controversial news Monday, with social media users immediately saying that Dolly Parton should have received the honour.

Twitter users pointed out that the country superstar has given more than 160 million books to kids in need with her Imagination Library and donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support COVID-19 research, which resulted in the Moderna vaccine.

Among numerous other things, Parton donated around $12.5 million to the people of Sevier County after wildfires burned through Western North Carolina, leaving the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, devastated in 2016. Parton, who was recently named as one of People’s “People of the Year”, grew up in Sevierville.

See some of the Twitter reaction to Musk nabbing the honour below.

The Time's Person of the Year should be Dolly Parton. If it's not Dolly, then they are wrong. In fact, it should just be Dolly from now on. — Michelle says "Get your fucking shot" (@RageMichelle) December 13, 2021

Can we all agree that Dolly Parton is more deserving of Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021 than Elon Musk? — Xay 🇺🇸🦀♋ (@XanderXjork) December 13, 2021

There's been a terrible mistake. That is NOT Dolly Parton. https://t.co/GfbswdP8He — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) December 13, 2021

Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk deserved to be Time’s Person of the Year. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 13, 2021

A complete contradiction to Elon Musk, who only cares about himself. @DollyParton is so beautiful inside and out! I love her message that asks us to believe in something bigger than ourselves. — Latina Resister (@rsandj) December 14, 2021

@DollyParton literally saved lives. What did Elon Musk do for humanity again? I must have missed it. https://t.co/TLy6MoYXHn — LisaJeanette (she/her) (@LisaJeanetteMe) December 14, 2021

Bad choice, should of been Dolly Parton ! — Dennis 🇨🇦 (@mredm99) December 14, 2021

Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk deserved to be Time’s Person of the Year. — Gabe Howard (@gabehoward29) December 14, 2021

The internet’s response comes after Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said of giving Musk the honour, “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is Time‘s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’.

“Even Elon Musk’s spacefaring adventures are a direct line from the very first ‘Person of the Year’, Charles Lindbergh, whom the editors selected in 1927 to commemorate his historic first solo transatlantic airplane flight over the Atlantic.”