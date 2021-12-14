Click to share this via email

Not being recognized by Denzel Washington can be its own badge of honour.

Last week, “Snowfall” star Damson Idris went viral, sharing a video of himself doing a spot-on impression of Washington.

Damson Idris plays too much! 😭 Can y’all guess which actor he’s channeling? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gacK164vQQ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 2, 2021

A reporter asked Washington, appearing on the red carpet for his latest film as director “A Journal for Jordan”, about Idris, who actually auditioned to play his son in “Fences”.

pic.twitter.com/YyAIYYFFgY https://t.co/cQHJUEzStw — Daniel Kaluuya If You Are Reading This I Swallow (@WrittenByHanna) December 11, 2021

But things got awkward when the 66-year-old actor asked, “Who are you talking about?” and added, “I don’t know who that is.”

“You got to know who he is,” the reporter said.

“No disrespect Damson, no disrespect,” Washington said, though the way he pronounced the name made some people, including Idris himself, think he was saying “Dancin” instead of “Damson.”

Idris had the perfect reaction to the clip, changing his name on Twitter to the mispronounced “Dancin Address”.