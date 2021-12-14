If you’re trying to reach Hoda Kotb, good luck, her phone is most likely far away from the TV broadcaster.

The “Today” show co-anchor recently gave up her phone during time off from work.

“I went to this retreat where they take your phone away — that was one of the things,” Kotb told co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Monday’s show.

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John Tells Hoda Kotb ‘We’re Sisters’ As Pair Discuss Their Breast Cancer Diagnoses In Emotional Interview

Abandoning the tiny smart device was anything but easy for Kotb, 57, who had an unhealthy, dependent relationship with her phone. But after going phone-less for nearly 10 days, she felt like a new person.

“It was so funny because at the end, I walked out into the world and what I noticed was everybody was hunched over a phone — and no judgment because me too, right?” Kotb said, recognizing her previous phone addiction.

“But I looked around and I was like, every single person is hunched,” she added. Kotb couldn’t help but wonder what modern life would look like to someone unfamiliar with the technology.

READ MORE: Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is ‘In Love’ And ‘Doing All The Things She Enjoys’

“If you had slept for 30 years… you would know that when you woke up and looked around that everyone’s looking at this tiny box and holding it like it’s gold, and where is it, and if they lose it, they’re freaking,” the morning show host said.

Kotb took a step back to ask herself one simple question regarding her own smartphone: “Was I happier with it or happier without it?”

“And I was happier without it,” Kotb told Hager.

The mom of two young daughters, Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, with fiancé Joel Schiffman realized that a practical plan needed to be set to reduce her screen time, only using it for “necessities.”

READ MORE: Hoda Kotb Reveals Why The Adoption Of Her Third Baby Has Been Delayed

Kotb shared that her mindset is to stay “narrowly focused” on the task at hand, swiping away every banner and notification and refusing to click on compelling headlines. The plan seems a lot more mature than her 2018 tactic of stashing her phone away in Tupperware, in order to stop herself from spending hours on it.

Since following her new phone plan for a reasonable amount of time, Kotb emphasized that the results have been remarkable.

“I realized… I feel different. I feel so free and so clear.”