Get ready for the most Nicolas Cage movie ever.

Nicolas Cage stars as Nic Cage in the upcoming meta-comedy “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” and ET Canada has the Canadian exclusive on the very first trailer for the comedy co-starring Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ike Barinholtz.

Due in theatres next year, “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” sees the on-screen Cage accept a million-dollar payday to attend superfan Javi’s (Pascal) birthday party in Mallorca. As it turns out, Cage has really been recruited by the CIA to provide intel on Javi, who is not only a massive Cage fan but a crime boss.

“Javi has a wax statue of Nic and you think, Oh, it might be awkward between a film star and a fan,” Cage tells EW of the film, which was written and directed by Tom Gormican. “But they’re both cinephiles, so they’re having wonderful conversations about ‘The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari’ and ‘Paddington 2’.”

“The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” will arrive in theatres on April 22, 2022.