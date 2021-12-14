Hannah Brown is happy to see a truer side of Colton Underwood.

On Monday, the “Bachelorette” star appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show”, and was asked about her former “Bachelor” suitor coming out as gay and his new docuseries “Coming Out Colton”.

“I think there’s two sides to it,” she said. “I understand why people would be upset that he has a TV show, just because he’s a white, gay man and there’s some privilege there, and I also understand [that with] his relationship with Cassie, I think he definitely made a lot of mistakes, but as far as knowing him as a person, I think it’s really cool that he’s finally being able to, for the first time, be himself, which is weird that I’m saying that [because] I dated him and he was gay the whole time.”

She continued, “But honestly, I think I like him better as a gay man. Even though it’s obvious that he’s still almost like uncomfortable with this new life, [because] he has never allowed himself to be who he is. It is cool to kind of just watch him try to be his most authentic self for the first time. So I don’t know. I have a lot of different views on it, but ultimately I’m all about people understanding more of who they are and growing and not being just defined by all their past mistakes, but totally kind of see everyone’s side on it.

Asked if she felt any hint from Underwood that he might be gay, given some of his behaviour and how his personality came through on “The Bachelor”, Brown said, “I think a lot of the girls knew, I think. [We thought,] No, surely he’s not gay. He’s the Bachelor. You’re like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s just not what we thought he was gonna be.’ You know?”

She added, “And that is the case a lot of times for reality TV. You don’t really know the full person. And so I was like, ‘Oh, well I just misjudged [who] I thought I was going to meet,’ [and I was] trying to drop down the expectations, but it all makes so much more sense with just who he was and the mirage, like you.”