Ellen DeGeneres has her very own “Elf on the Shelf” in her studio.

The talk show host introduces audience members to “Call Me Kat” star Leslie Jordan on Tuesday’s show, with the actor donning a tight red elf ensemble.

Jordan is on the show to keep an eye on DeGeneres’s studio audience and ensure they’re on Santa’s “Nice” list.

Jordan, who has been on the shelf for four days, says, “They put me up here to test the shelf then they forgot about me.”

As the host questions whether Jordan wants anything, he replies: “How about some of the male audience members?”

Jordan insists, “No, you women are beautiful but I’m looking for my own elf on my shelf.”

The star has recently become a social media sensation with his hilarious Instagram posts, especially over the pandemic.

This week, fans found it hilarious after he shared a video of himself looking up a giant Marilyn Monroe’s skirt.