The festive season has officially begun, and what better way to celebrate than by looking back at some of the best “Saturday Night Live” holiday sketches of all time.

With a little help from stars like Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, “SNL” always brings the laughs, making sure that Christmas is the funniest time of the year.

1. “It’s A Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending”

George Bailey and the people of Bedford Falls take revenge on Old Man Potter in this alternative ending to the classic Christmas movie.

2. “Santa Baby”

Doug (Ryan Gosling) and Gina (Vanessa Bayer) star as a couple who scare everyone at a holiday party when they insist that Santa Claus is real.

3. “Weekend Update: Adam Sandler on Hanukkah”

Adam Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song” is probably one of the most memorable “SNL” holiday sketches ever. The actor name-drops a whole lot of famous Jewish people in the hilarious skit.

4. “John Malkovich Reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

John Malkovich gets cynical while reading “The Night Before Christmas” to the children of “SNL”’s staff.

5. “D*** in a Box – SNL Digital Short”

Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg team up to perform a duet about the special Christmas gift they give to women.