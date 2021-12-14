There’s nothing like winning over a room with an adorable toddler.

On Monday night, Elon Musk appeared in New York for a Time Q&A event after being named the magazine’s 2021 “Person of the Year”.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Named Time’s 2021 ‘Person Of The Year’

In a surprise move, Musk arrived carrying his one-year-old son, X Æ A-12, who sat on his lap during the conversation, stealing all the attention.

Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk⁩! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H7oF8gdsp7 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 14, 2021

As Musk entered the room, the audience could be heard letting out a collective, “Awwwww.”

READ MORE: The Internet Thinks Dolly Parton Should Have Been Named Time’s 2021 ‘Person Of The Year’, Not Elon Musk

During the conversation, Musk talked about his dreams of humanity becoming a “spacefaring” species, why he wants to see cars become automated.

“I think autonomy is an incredibly important innovation, because people spend many hours a week, ultimately many months of their lives, in cars and stuck in traffic,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that die in auto accidents worldwide. The vast majority of which are due to driver error. So if we have autonomy, that [could] potentially save on the order of a million lives per year.”

Musk, who has an estimated net worth of over $250 billion, also talked about how he felt about the state of the world as it is today.

“If we stand back and say: O.K., is there really some point in history where you’d rather be—and by the way, have you actually read history? It wasn’t great,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that this is the most prosperous time in human history. We should be, I think, probably happier with the way things are than maybe sometimes people are.”