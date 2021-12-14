Drew Barrymore gushed over “Sex and the City” with star Kristin Davis on her show.

Kristin Davis stopped by “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” when Barrymore spoke about how much the series meant to her.

“I am so honoured that you would be here. You have been such a part of our lives. I don’t know what a lot of my life would be without [‘SatC’], it’s so much more than a show,” she admitted. “It’s our growing up, it’s our development, it’s our cultural references. I will quote the show everyday of my life.”

Davis was touched by the words and revealed she didn’t realize what a cultural impact the show would have.

“I definitely feel that we were just so thrilled to be in it, I don’t know if we realized the larger ramifications for a long time, you know?” she explained. “I think when you’re in it, you don’t realize the ramifications until you can step out or get a little distance and then… I would say that when the show ended is one time when I was really bowled over and overwhelmed by the largeness of it all because people would come up to me and cry.”

The host became a little emotional herself as she recounted how the audience grew with the characters on the show.

“I mean these friends that were made – to be told as women that your girlfriends are everything, that your friendships are your family, are the ‘what if I had never met you guys?’ moment, I said that to my friend,” Barrymore said. “We all have made those mistakes, we learned alongside of you to not be pushy, to let go, and-”

“-also to love yourself, you know,” Davis added to a round of applause.

Humbled by everyone’s appreciation of the show, the actress said she was glad to be back.

“I feel so incredibly grateful to be a part of it and incredibly grateful to be coming back. It’s kind of a small miracle,” Davis shared.

The two actresses also spoke on the topic of which characters they resembled.

“I always wanted to be a Charlotte. I was a Samantha,” Barrymore said.

Davis disagreed, saying, “I think you were a little Carrie. Come on, you are very reflecting and you are wearing your flower.”

“Yes, absolutely but then I became the truest Charlotte. I really did. I married someone who lived on Park Avenue,” the actress admitted with a laugh, referencing her previous marriage to art consultant Will Kopelman. “I think now at this point I might be very Miranda, like super Miranda.”

Davis also teased an “emotional conflict” coming in a future episode.

“It’s an emotional conflict with one of our best friends and it’s so, so, so deeply uncomfortable in the moment,” the actress said.

Barrymore said she couldn’t wait to see the scene.

“Well, get ready honey. There’s a lot coming. I just saw the first three [episodes] and I am still processing and I had obviously read the script and been there when we were filming it – and I am still processing,” Davis revealed. “It’s a lot. It’s deep and also funny.”

“And Just Like That…” released the first two episodes on Dec. 9 on HBO Max with new episodes coming every Thursday.