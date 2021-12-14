Click to share this via email

When the worst person at a party is murdered, figuring out who did it takes some real skill.

Enter: Tiffany Haddish.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ debuted the full trailer for the new eight-episode series “The Afterparty”, starring Haddish as a detective trying to solve a murder.

”The Afterparty’ is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion,” the official description reads, “with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

The series also stars Dave Franco as the successful party host and murder victim, along with suspects played by Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou.

Producing the series is the “21 Jump Street” team of Chris Miller and Phil Lord, with Miller serving as creator, director and showrunner.

“The Afterparty” premieres with its first three episodes, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.