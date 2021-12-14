Hailey Mia is giving fans deja vu with her recent performance on “The Voice”, covering another Olivia Rodrigo hit.

On Monday night’s live finale part 1, the teen sensation sang the Sour pop star’s track “Deja Vu”, making it her second performance on the show to a Rodrigo song. In November, the 14-year-old New Jersey native kicked off the top 20 live playoffs with Rodrigo’s “Traitor”, proving she’s a fan of the seven-time Grammy-nominated artist for the upcoming 2022 award show.

Last night, the “Deja Vu” performance began with an overhead shot of seven beds, where Mia lay while looking at her phone, before singing the song’s long opening lines. For the chorus, Mia got up and strolled around the foggy stage. As she belted out the lyrics “I know you get deja vu,” smoke shot up from pillars and confetti rained down onto the stage.

daydreaming about how much fun I had pic.twitter.com/OWPeCadRKt — Hailey Mia (@iamHaileyMia) December 14, 2021

The performance had one of Mia’s biggest supporters coach Kelly Clarkson on her feet, clapping and singing along in awe of her talented young artist.

Later during the show, Mia came back stronger with another well done run through to Billie Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore,” which coach John Legend revealed was his favourite performance of the season. The “Voice” finalist dedicated the song to all the boys and girls “struggling to accept and embrace [themselves].”

“I’m so honoured that you were on my team. I feel like I have a ghost of a horse in the race,” Clarkson told Mia.

The season 21 winner of “The Voice” will be revealed tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.