Hold your horses. Zac Efron and Amanza Smith are reportedly not dating.

The rumour mill churned out the love story after Efron and Smith were spotted next to each other in a group photo with “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Smith’s fellow “Selling Sunset” star Mary Fitzgerald and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. The picture was snapped in Las Vegas over the weekend.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Shares Hunky Shirtless Photo To Celebrate 34th Birthday

Efron and Smith are not an item despite rumours sparking from their cosy group photo, according to TMZ. The publication reports that Smith is actually romantically involved with an international professional soccer player.

There is reportedly no meaningful connection between Efron and the reality stars. Buffer, Efron, and the rest of the group all reportedly attended the same dinner. Efron and El Moussa are both friends with Buffer, the common thread for them all.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Makes TikDok Debut Dancing With Jessica Alba

Buffer and Efron were in town for UFC 269 on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pay-per-view card was headlined by a UFC lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, the latter of whom won back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor.