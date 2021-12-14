More revelations about life at the Playboy Mansion are coming out.

This week, on the podcast “Power: Hugh Hefner”, former Playmate Holly Madison opened up about her living with late mogul Hugh Hefner as his main girlfriend for seven years.

Among the stories she shared was the fact that Hefner liked to take and distribute explicit photos of her and other women without their consent.

“When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated,” she recalled.

“They wouldn’t just be his regular girlfriends. They would be new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centerfold in allegedly professional conditions,” she continued. “And they’d be invited out and oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him, he would have some of his girlfriends do it too, pressure them to come upstairs.”

Madison also said that Hefner would copy the photos and “hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night.

“So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he’d make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook,” she explained.

Comparing the photos to revenge porn, Madison said that they were “not consensual” because the women were intoxicated, “and the next morning you find out they’ve been given out to everybody who was out with you.”

She said, “I don’t know if he just assumed that was okay because all these women want to be in the magazine so bad so they must be okay with getting naked, so I’m going to take pictures while they’re wasted and just hand those pictures out.’

“That’s the kind of thing that can make you feel kind of stuck in a situation or over-invested in it. It’s one of those things that makes you feel a little more backed into a corner,” Madison explained. “You feel very labeled, you feel like, ‘How can I ever go back to a normal life? I’m going to be ostracized,’ kind of a feeling. You feel all in, way more all in than you ever meant to be.”