The newest trailer for CW’s teen superhero series “Naomi” dropped on Dec. 13 and illustrates being a teenager can be difficult — especially one with superpowers.

According to TVline, the series stars “The Equalizer” star Kaci Walfall as the titular Naomi, a teenage “Superman” blogger who discovers she may have some superpowers of her own. She soon finds herself the target of Akira (Stephanie March) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), who plot to draw the teen into their manipulative and thirsty web.

The trailer reveals Naomi coming into her powers but also ends on the cliffhanger of the teen about to reveal a big secret to her parents.

The series is executive-produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship of “Arrow” fame. The cast includes Mary-Charles Jones, Will Meyers, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, and Camila Moreno.

“Naomi” premieres January 11 on the CW.