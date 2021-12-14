Sometimes all a person needs is some time back home.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new comedy “Home Team”, starring Kevin James as real-life NFL coach Sean Payton.

In 2012, Payton was suspended for a season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints over his alleged involvement in a scene in which bounties were paid for contact that would lead to injuries on opposing teams.

The film sees Payton, suspended just two years after winning the Super Bowl, going back home to coach his 12-year-old son Connor’s football team.

“I knew instantly I wanted to be a part of ‘Home Team’,” James told People in an interview. “I didn’t even need to read the script. I was of course familiar with Sean Payton and his story, but I didn’t know he had gone home to coach his son’s team.”

He added, “It’s a great father-son story, which is what I really related to,” he added. “It’s heartfelt and moving, but with a lot of comedic moments for parents and kids.”

Photo: Patti Perret/Netflix

The film also stars Taylor Lautner as Payton’s assistant coach.

“I play Coach Troy, the coach of a peewee football team that Connor Payton is a part of. We don’t have much success but we have fun which is what’s important,” Lautner said. “My character is very much the older brother figure for the kids. He’s not great at football but has a great relationship with the kids, whereas Sean Payton comes in and is an amazing coach but needs to work on his rapport with his son and his teammates.”

He continued, “It’s been a blast working on ‘Home Team’. I did ‘Grown Ups 2’ with Kevin but I’ve been a big fan of his for as long as I can remember. This was super-exciting for me to work alongside him and watch him and learn from him. He’s a true professional and a hilarious, very talented man.”