Jana Duggar denies getting arrested in relation to a minor endangerment charge earlier this year.

Duggar, 31, was charged in September with endangering the welfare of a minor. The “19 Kids & Counting” star took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed rumours that she was arrested.

Jana Duggar’s Instagram Story post — Photo: Jana Duggar/Instagram

“I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all,” Duggar wrote. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

Duggar insists the incident was quickly resolved.

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” she continued. “I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”