Canadian-born “Avatar” director James Cameron says the four planned sequels to his 2009 moneymaker are a big gamble when it comes to the box office.

“The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money?” Cameron asks in a new interview with EW. The first of the “Avatar” sequels is due in theatres in 2022, with “Avatar 3” due in 2024, both of which have already been filmed with a cast that includes Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, and Sam Worthington. The scripts for “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” have been written but have yet to be filmed.

“Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money. We’re in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice,” Cameron says.

The director began planning for the sequels back in 2012 though cameras didn’t start rolling until 2017 because technology had to catch up to Cameron’s grand plans. The sequels largely take place underwater and while the original “Avatar” film utilized innovative motion-capture technology, it wasn’t intended to work with actors in the water.

“My colleagues within the production really lobbied heavily for us to do it ‘dry for wet,’ hanging people on wires. I said, ‘It’s not going to work. It’s not going to look real.’ I even let them run a test, where we captured dry for wet, and then we captured in water, a crude level of our in-water capture. And it wasn’t even close,” Cameron explains.

Cameron, who has long been an advocate for ocean conservation was eager to combine his love of filmmaking and the sea in the “Avatar” sequels.

“I do the ocean thing when I’m not making movies. So if I could combine my two greatest loves — one of which is ocean exploration; the other, feature filmmaking — why wouldn’t I?” he asks.