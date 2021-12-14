Ben Affleck got brutally honest during his new interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern while promoting his upcoming film “The Tender Bar”, directed by George Clooney.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that he briefly hesitated to rekindle his relationship with Jennifer Lopez before going all in with the famous singer-actress whom he famously dated in the early 2000s. The reason was simple: his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner have been eyeballed their entire lives, so pursuing his relationship with Lopez was something he didn’t take lightly.

“It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” Affleck told Stern.

The actor knew the media and paparazzi would have a heyday over his rekindled romance with JLo and, as a father, it was his job to protect them by playing things extra safe.

“My life affects them. Me and their mom are celebrities. That is hard. That is a cross to bear,” Affleck explained, adding that “horrible lies” were headlined by tabloids during their divorce.

“The truth was we took our time, we made the decision, we grew apart,” he said of his relationship to Garner coming to an end. “We had a marriage that didn’t work. We tried because we had kids. We did not want it to be the model of marriage for the kids. We did our best. I knew she was a good mom, and I hoped she knew I was a good dad. I had to get sober, and I acknowledge that.”

Affleck openly addressed his battle with alcoholism, revealing that his rock bottom state was the image his kids began to paint of him.

“The cure for addiction is suffering,” the actor said. “You suffer enough before something inside you goes, ‘That’s enough.’ It was my kids. Since that day, I swear to Christ, I have not wanted to drink once. I am not cured. I am not a preacher, but there is a happy ending if you can get there.”