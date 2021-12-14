Bradley Cooper is still Lady Gaga’s one person in a room of 100.

Appearing this week on Entertainment Weekly’s “The Awardist” podcast, Gaga revealed that she consulted her “A Star is Born” director and co-star when it came time to star in “House of Gucci”.

“Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in ‘A Star Is Born’, and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character … it really was the success of our artistic collaboration, I think, that landed me where I am now,” the actress said.

Asked if she spoke with Cooper about her role as Patrizia Gucci before taking it on, Gaga said, “Absolutely,” adding, “You know, I’ve confided in Bradley for years, and I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavours.”

Gaga recently won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress for her performance in “House of Gucci”.