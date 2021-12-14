Ben Affleck is letting fans in on a little secret about Brad Pitt.

The star spoke with “The Tender Bar” co-stars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” about their new movie as well as some interesting trivia.

Host Julia Cunningham mentioned a scene from the movie where Sheridan visits his girlfriend’s family and eats scones.

“Oh man. Yeah. You know, there was a lot of setups. I didn’t quite calculate that correctly when we first started shooting that scene,” he recalled. “We’re all sitting around the breakfast table, and we were shooting for five or six hours. I’m just eating these dry scones, and by the fifth hour, I’m like, ‘Oh man, like my stomach is just rumbling.'”

Affleck could empathize with the young actor and called the experience common.

“Every actor has that scene where they learn that lesson. And now every movie I do, the dinner scene, you’re either just starting or just finished,” he admitted. “I think dinner’s over when we started the scene.”

Though according to the actor, pal Brad Pitt prefers to do scenes method.

“The only guy who doesn’t do that is [Brad] Pitt. [Brad] Pitt has to eat in the scene. I don’t know how he does it,” Affleck revealed. “I don’t know. He’s compulsively eating. If there’s food, anywhere in the room, Brad is eating it during the scene.”

When it came to the actor’s own “scone scene”, Affleck said his involved cereal.

“I did an after school special when I was 13 [with] Madeline Kahn and it was a cereal scene and I didn’t know continuity [or] any of this stuff. And in retrospect, I’m not sure that the director totally understood continuity either, because there was no way that I had to have 42 bowls of cereal,” he recounted. “Like there’s not, that’s an irresponsible way to make that scene with a 13 year old kid. And maybe she hated me. I don’t know.”

Of course, the star was only joking and shared his love for one of the first directors he worked with.

“She’s actually a really lovely woman and great director and really believed in me, but God, she was very method and she was like, ‘No, well you’re off camera, but what would your character be doing?’ Are you kidding me? I’m eating because I’m in character,” said Affleck.

Now the actor lives “in fear of food scenes.”

That wasn’t the only piece of advice the veteran actor had for newcomers.

Affleck began acting at the age of seven, and working with 10-year-old co-star Daniel Ranieri in “The Tender Bar” reminded him of his own past.

“But I think one of the dangers of being a child actor … we are so [into] the idea of ‘Oh, well you could be an actor. You could be famous. You know, if you can have that, you better do it.’ I’m not sure that’s true,” the star shared. “It can’t subsume your life to the point where you think, ‘Well, I, this is who I am and if this doesn’t work, it’s just gonna be a disaster for me.'”

The “Argo” director’s advice for young actors was to focus on being a child.

“And so if I was gonna give you any advice, it wouldn’t be about acting. It would be to make sure that you still be a kid and have a good life as a kid,” he said. “And I think your big problem for you is gonna be, what happens ironically, when you get successful as an actor, you chase, chase, chase it, and then all of a sudden the hardest part is you have to say, ‘No.'”

“The Tender Bar” hits movie theatres on Dec. 17. It will premiere exactly one month later via Prime Video Canada on January 17.