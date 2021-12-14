“The Witcher” star Henry Cavill is admitting he reads reviews about his projects – both the good and the bad.

“I find it important to read reviews and read what people have to say, what fans have to say,” the actor says during an interview with CBS Mornings. “As long as you take out the kind of commentary which is either just blind loyalty or “you suck” or destructive criticism.”

He continues, “‘You suck’, it may be fine. But if it’s destructive, if it’s from a place which is from a narrative rather than from someone going, ‘Look, I thought your turn as Geralt sucked,’ that’s an opinion. That’s totally fine. You take that in, but you’ve got to be able to take that.”

The “Man Of Steel” actor says he uses his reviews as a tool to hone his craft.

“And the more you read, you might find out why they thought that,” Cavill explains. “And they might have a point. And so then you just try and adjust and you try and grow on that. And you have the people who are saying wonderful, positive things, as well. And you think ‘OK, well I got that bit right.’ And you see which bits align and which bits are constant in the negative and positive critiques. And then you run with that.”