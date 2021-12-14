Chad Duell and Courtney Hope are splitting up.

Duell, 34, and Hope, 32, are getting divorced after two months of marriage, according to a report by Soap Opera Digest later corroborated by People. Despite their relatively short marriage, the actors had been together for five years.

The “General Hospital” actor and “The Young and the Restless” actress “quietly split,” a source told People. The celebrity couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year and tied the knot on Oct. 23.

Duell was previously married to Taylor Novak before the pair annulled their wedding in 2012 after six months together.