Selena Gomez admitted that wearing makeup from a young age affected her mental health.

The 29-year-old singer began her career as a child star and believes that being in the industry from such a young age naturally led her to question her own beauty.

“I’ve been in makeup since I was seven years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me,” Gomez told Elle Magazine.

From 2002 until 2004, the Rare Beauty founder appeared on “Barney & Friends” and by 2006, at age 14, she guest starred on Disney shows like “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and Miley Cyrus’ “Hannah Montana” from 2007 to 2008. Gomez starred in her own Disney Channel show “Wizards Of Waverly Place” from 2007 to 2012.

“You’re so young and then working. I have professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy,” the actress said.

“Then I felt like, ‘Oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was.”

The “Good For You” singer labelled herself as a “victim” of wanting to alter her face due to beauty trends, which only encouraged her to create her own Rare Beauty makeup brand to inspire others to “embrace” their true, natural selves.

Gomez told Elle, “I’ve been a victim to wanting to change my face and do things because I see such like intense trends…I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don’t necessarily want to get work done or change their face.”

“They just want to embrace what they are and what they have. Even if you do like to wear more makeup, even that will kind of work with what my brand,” Gomez explained.

“That’s why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and guys and whoever to feel like it’s okay to not look like everybody else.”