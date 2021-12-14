Lea Michele says becoming a mother “shook her”.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM’s “The Hoda Show”, the actress spoke on how pregnancy has changed her perspective.

“My pregnancy really shook me. And it kind of took everything. It’s like everything else just wiped away. And I felt, for the first time, like…frozen in this moment in my life of like, ‘Who am I? What am I? What do I want? What do I believe in?’” Michele shared. “And faith and everything just kind of all came zeroing in on what matters the most. And finding strength that I never thought that I had or had to have.”

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her son Ever Leo in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich.

Lea Michele – Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

She continued, “And then you see your baby. And I think, for me, it just has really grounded me and softened me in so many ways. And also just put so much perspective on what really matters and what I want the rest of my life to look like.”

The interview is featured in a special holiday episode of “The Hoda Show” which airs on Dec. 20 on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio channel 108 and the SiriusXM app.