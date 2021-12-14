Jamie Foxx shared his “Dad Confessions” on “The Ellen Show”‘s digital platform.

The father of two daughters, Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, gave some candid fatherly advice while appearing on “Dad Confessions”, where celebrity dads answer the more challenging questions of fatherhood.

The 54-year-old actor said that as a dad “you gotta do push and pull,” explaining that sometimes you have to be a “friend” and other times “you gotta be dad.”

During the parenting segment, Foxx revealed that his biggest fail as a parent was “making sure [he] made time.”

He explained, “Like early on, not trying to make it and everything like that…and I would show up and take my daughter to Disneyland. I thought Disneyland would fix everything. Mickey Mouse is gon’ fix it, come to find that it didn’t work in a very uncomfortable session with a therapist. I found out that my daughter was like ‘I don’t need Disneyland dad, I just need you.’ So that’s the thing…time is priceless.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor said that his greatest achievement with his kids is that “they can come tell me anything,” to which he contradicted when he admitted that he recently lied about being Spider-Man to his younger daughter.

“She’s like ‘huh,’ I said ‘Yeah, they goin’ black. It’s going African American this time,'” Foxx recalled.

Aside from some mean comments like “dad…your feet stink” and “you’re not as cool as you think you are dad,” the famous father shared what he likes the most about being a dad.

“Hearing those words ‘dad,’ watching them light up when you come into a room or helping them work out a problem that you’ve probably gone through and just having that little bit of dad anxiety every day of ‘man I hope my kids are okay.’ That’s the best part.”

All-new episodes of “Dad Confessions” and “Mom Confessions” with more Hollywood parents are available to watch here.