Tom Brady was definitely not in favour of welcoming son Benjamin Brady at home, but Gisele Bündchen made a compelling case.

Brady, 44, and Bundchen, 41, welcomed their boy Benjamin, now 12, in 2009. The National Football League (NFL) mainstay was initially opposed to a homebirth, but Bündchen’s body meant Bündchen’s choice. The two stars reflected on the home birth in a snippet from the ESPN+ series “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Rescues Sea Turtle Trapped In Fishing Net

“It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” Bündchen shared in an excerpt from the show, per People. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’