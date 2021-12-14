Tom Brady was definitely not in favour of welcoming son Benjamin Brady at home, but Gisele Bündchen made a compelling case.
Brady, 44, and Bundchen, 41, welcomed their boy Benjamin, now 12, in 2009. The National Football League (NFL) mainstay was initially opposed to a homebirth, but Bündchen’s body meant Bündchen’s choice. The two stars reflected on the home birth in a snippet from the ESPN+ series “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”.
“It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” Bündchen shared in an excerpt from the show, per People. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’
“He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000…?’ I do.”
Brady has definitely come around on the idea.
“Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind,” the superstar athlete admits. “I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way.”
Brady and Bündchen share two children together: Benjamin and Vivian Lake Brady, 9, as well as John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 14, from Brady’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.