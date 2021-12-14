Get in the holiday spirit with a new short film from director Luca Guadagnino.

The short film “O Night Divine” from the “Call Me By Your Name” director is a collaboration with Italian clothing brand Zara, via IndieWire.

John C. Reilly stars as a world-weary, overworked Santa Claus hoping to kick up his feet at a hotel. He crosses paths with Alex Wolff’s homeless singer and gives him a Christmas miracle. The film also stars model and filmmaker Hailey Gates, Samia Benazzouz, Chloe Park, Valerio Santucci, Francesca Figus, Tania Hanyoung Park and Shi Yang Shi.

Reilly shows off his singing skills in a beautiful Italian ballad to a little girl at the hotel while Wolff impresses Santa himself in an acoustic holiday song.

Zara released the 43-minute film on Dec. 14 on its YouTube channel and it is available for streaming now.