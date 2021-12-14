The final season of “Black-ish” will have a very special guest.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to appear on the first episode of Season 8 “That’s What Friends Are For” of the ABC show as herself.

Michelle Obama on “Black-ish” – Photo: ABC/Richard Cartwright

According to a press release from ABC, in the episode Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) convinces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraising event to make friends when he runs into Michelle Obama. In a surprising move, the former first lady accepts a dinner invitation to the Johnsons’ house.

It was announced the eighth season of the show would be the final one in May 2021. The show has won multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Ross’ performance and has two spin-off series.

Season 8 of “Black-ish” premieres on ABC on Jan. 4.