Wilmer Valderrama is getting set to don the mask of Zorro.

The “That’s ’70 Show” alum will be starring in a new live-action “Zorro” show for Disney Branded TV. Although a network has yet to be chosen.

“Zorro” won’t be brought into the modern day but will have a “very modern telenovela style.”

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humour of the original, iconic Zorro,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television told THR.

“Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Valderrama called the opportunity a “dream come true.”

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life,” he said. “To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”