Flavor Flav had a scary moment on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the rapper was driving from Las Vegas to L.A. when rain caused a boulder to fall onto the road and hit the side of his vehicle.

His car was damaged, but he will be okay.

“Thank God he survived and is okay, although a bit emotionally shaken up,” his rep told People. 

The rep also added that if he was heading the other direction, it is a good chance the boulder would have killed him.

“God is good. I came very close to death, but I am super grateful to be alive,” Flavor Flav told ET.

Another driver stopped to make sure Flavor Flav was okay. AAA then arrived to the scene to help out.

