Keanu Reeves isn’t giving up on the possibility of “Constantine 2”.

While dropping by Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, Reeves said he wants to return to play John Constantine.

“I’ve tried,” he said of getting a sequel made. “I would love to.”

Colbert even offered to play a “reluctant demon.”

Reeves also touched on the “Sad Keanu” meme.

“I was thinking, I had some stuff going on,” Reeves said. “I’m just eating a sandwich!”

Keanu Reeves discusses Sad Keanu and why he's so damn memeable – CNET https://t.co/2ud8v68x4v CNET pic.twitter.com/KP0Hfw8jNf — Matthew Johnson (@th3doorMATT) December 15, 2021

The meme seemingly appears in Reeve’s comic book BRZRKR but he didn’t know artist Ron Garney was going to do it.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.