Eminem’s adopted daughter is getting set to walk down the aisle.

Alaina Scott, 28, announced earlier this week that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller.

READ MORE: Hailie Jade Proves She’s Her Dad Eminem’s Biggest Fan With New TikTok Clip

Alaina shared pictures of Moeller proposing to her on top of The Monarch Club in Detroit.

“This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

READ MORE: LL Cool J Joined By JLo, Eminem For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Her Instagram Story gave a close up look at the Brillant Earth ring — an emerald ring on a gold band.

Instagram Story. Photo: @alainamariescott/Instagram

The two have been dating for over seven years.

Alaina’s mom Dawn Scott, died in 2016 of a suspected drug overdose. Dawn is sisters with the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Scott.

He raps about both Alaina and his other daughter, Hailie, in the song “Mockingbird”.

“Looking at your baby pictures it just trips me out / To see how much you both have grown / It’s almost like your sisters now / Wow, I guess you pretty much are / And daddy’s still here / Lainie I’m talking to you too / Daddy’s still here / I like the sound of that, yeah / It’s got a ring to it, don’t it?”

Eminem opened up to Rolling Stone about adopting Alaina.

“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie,” Eminem said.. “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”