Bobby Cannavale is setting the record straight- he is not Brad Garrett.

The “Boardwalk Empire” actor stopped by “The Tonight Show” where he answered what project he gets recognized the most for.

“‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’” Cannavale said. “You know I was not on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’”

“I had nothing to do with that show,” he continued. “If this could help me to have 10 less people stop me and say ‘we love you on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond” that would be great for my life.”

Bobby Cannavale, Brad Garrett. Photo: Shutterstock — Photo: Shutterstock

Even though Cannavale isn’t Garrett, he does nail his impersonation.

“I’m always like, ‘He’s really a lot taller than me,’” Cannavale added. “He’s the nicest guy, but I’m just not him.”

Cannavale is apparently good at many impressions as he is set to star as a Neil Diamond impersonator in “Seriously Red”.