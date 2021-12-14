Click to share this via email

Carrie Underwood has joined John Legend for his newest edition of “Trailer Talk” backstage at “The Voice”.

“I was thinking it would be cool to do something country and you had a great idea,” Legend said to Underwood.

“I know that this show is all about friendly competition amongst the judges, and I feel like because you can sing anything, I would love to hear your voice on something country, so I think we should sing a Blake Shelton song and you should show him how it’s done,” Underwood suggested.

And to prove “how it’s done”, the two covered Shelton’s “Austin”.

Legend’s “Trailer Talk” has also featured his wife Chrissy Teigen and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.