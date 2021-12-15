Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t yet seen the first two episodes of “And Just Like That…”

Chris Noth reveals why that “And Just Like That…” bathroom scene ended the way it did and not with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw calling 911 in a new interview.

“Sex and the City” fans were left in shock as Noth’s Mr. Big died in the first episode of the revival series after completing his 1000th Peloton ride while Carrie was at a piano recital.

Many, including Jonah Hill, questioned why Carrie didn’t call for help, but Noth insists the ending was all planned out by himself and creator Michael Patrick King.

Noth tells Vogue, “One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it’s the end.”

The 67-year-old star continues, “We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully.”

He adds of whether he had specific concerns or if he was looking out for Big in a particular way, “I mean, we were both looking out for him. It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom.

“That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We’ve known each other a long time.”

Noth admits he wasn’t always on board with coming back and dying, telling the publication: “When we were in discussions about it—because at first I balked at even the idea of coming back and dying—it just was like, ‘Well, just let it be, you know?’

“I always know I’m gonna be taken care of by Michael Patrick King, in the writing and shooting and editing, so I felt very comfortable with dying.”

Noth says it’s for the best that Big passed away early on in the series, sharing: “All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing ‘Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style’. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under.”

He then teases a possible return at some point, possibly in a dream or something, telling the mag: “I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but… there may be a little… there may be a haunting that happens. I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”