Kelly Clarkson speaks about divorce and regret in a new interview for the “Love Someone with Delilah” podcast.

The singer, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, shares while promoting her new album When Christmas Comes Around…, “I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things,” People reports.

“But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose.”

Clarkson jokes that she almost called her next album Red Flag Collector, sharing: “I mean… I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them.”

She says of being open to whatever the future holds, “Like in relationships, it’s hard to be as creative as I can because I wear my heart on my sleeve. I mean… you never know about love.”

Clarkson says, “I think we’re engineered, especially from where I’m from, to have to have that.”

The “Voice” coach shares of how music has helped her through the difficult times: “I will say, it’s very therapeutic — going through a divorce, or going through hard times in your life, I’m so happy I have writing and I’m so happy I have music, ’cause that’s my outlet, that’s how I get through it.

“I’m supposed to make this Christmas record, and I love Christmas music, so I was like, I don’t know how to be happy, maybe I could be sarcastic,” she says, adding that the idea of “everything might be cancelled” inspired her new single “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)”.

Clarkson tells the podcast, “No one’s ever really released a breakup Christmas song before, ’cause like, why would you? That’s kind of messed up.

“It is a happy song! It is a very happy, empowering song, because what the song says is, ‘Too bad for you, Christmas isn’t cancelled. I’m gonna put every damn light in the world on my house and I’m not going to sit here and cry anymore over you.'”

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together: River, 7, and Remington, 5.

In September, the couple were declared legally separated, though the divorce itself won’t be finalized until January 2022.