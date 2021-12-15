When everything is on the line, Will Forte can drink with the best of them.

On Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the host was joined by the star of Showcase’s “MacGruber” for another “Day Drinking” segment.

In keeping with the guest’s new show, Meyers made the first drinking game time-sensitive, putting 30 seconds on the clock as Forte grabbed random alcohol suggestions from three buckets to create some mixed drinks.

Let’s just say, those drinks sure blow the roof off the bar, like any good “MacGruber” sketch.

Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Other drinking games included showing Forte pictures of himself in various movie roles, forcing him to guess what the movie was. Things didn’t go well for the comedian.

Asked what kind of acting questions Bruce Dern asked him when they starred together in the Oscar-nominated “Nebraska”, Forte joked, “How do I do it? What do I do? How do I do this? Just tell me what to do from the start.”

Other games involved doing terrible impressions of friends from Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, including the awful Christopher Walken impression that got him cut from a sketch.

It all ends with the some sad, drunken karaoke, as any good day out drinking should.

“MacGruber” premieres Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.