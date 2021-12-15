Click to share this via email

Christmas is back to being celebrated in person this year, and that calls for a new holiday standard.

On Tuesday night, Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to sing a new Christmas song about spending the holidays with family again.

It starts with a pre-taped performance of “This Christmas Will Be Different”, celebrating all the things people missed out on over the last two years of pandemic lockdown.

Some of those include “the neighbour who goes way too hard with his lights,” and sharing your childhood race car bed with your wife.

The duo eventually transition into an actual classic holiday song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, performing in front of the studio audience, complete with backup dancers and special guests HAIM.