When it comes to Christmas gift-giving, Tom Cruise goes all out.

According to a report in the Sun, the 59-year-old actor recently gifted his “Mission: Impossible” crew in London 300 cakes from his favourite bakery in L.A.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Hangs Upside Down From The Wing Of A Vintage Biplane For Insane ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

“Tom wanted to give the team on ‘Mission: Impossible’ a treat for Christmas and decided that only cakes from his favourite bakery in L.A. would do,” a source told the newspaper.

“He organized for the shop to make 300 cakes specially and they were then flown back to the U.K. on his jet.”

They also added, “It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him.”

Cruise has made his love of Doan’s Bakery in California known, often sending their white chocolate bundt cakes to friends at Christmas, including Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Jimmy Fallon, and Graham Norton.

Earlier this year, Guardian journalist Stuart Heritage challenged the actor to send him one of those cakes, promising to eat the whole cake in one go while on the toilet, in honour of Cruise’s revelation that as a young actor he once threw up after eating mountains of chocolate cake over three days for a role.

In a followup over the summer, Heritage upped the ante by demanding two cakes, which he would eat at the same time on the toilet.

READ MORE: Jennifer Connelly Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise Is ‘Someone Who Doesn’t Take Anything For Granted’

Amazingly, this week, Cruise actually sent the writer two beautiful bundt cakes from Doan’s.

Photo courtesy of Stuart Heritage

“So, thank you Tom Cruise. Truly, your generosity knows no bounds. Please believe me when I tell you that I will take both of these incredible gifts, and I will eat both of them sitting on the toilet until I vomit all down myself,” Heritage wrote. “This, it seems, is the only way I can begin to repay your generosity. Merry Christmas!”

“Mission: Impossible 7” is currently set for release on Sept. 30, 2022, with an eighth film to follow in July 2023.