Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill for a special cause Tuesday.

The actress spoke to Cori Bush, the U.S. representative for Missouri’s 1st congressional district, about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), the congresswoman confirmed on Twitter.

“She’s so informed,” Bush, who shared a photo of the pair, told CBS News‘ Nikole Killion.

The politician also wrote that she’s “forever grateful” she gets to work “with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence,” adding that she’s a survivor herself so “this fight is personal.”

Senator Mitt Romney also posted pictures of his meeting with Jolie:

Met with Angelina Jolie to discuss ways in which we can support children and families at home and abroad. I’m grateful for her work as a Goodwill Ambassador and for her continued advocacy for the vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/wccmXNzhHo — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 14, 2021

Jolie’s latest visit comes after she met with Sen. Chuck Schumer to discuss the VAWA in September.

In a statement from Jolie to Deadline, she said at the time: “I’m in D.C. leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices, including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

VAWA was signed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and provides “provisions for federal-level prosecution of interstate domestic violence and sexual assault crimes, as well as support for shelters, rape crisis centres, and community organizations.” However, it expired at the end of 2018.

Jolie wants to see the provisions back in place to help children amid domestic violence.

As special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie has long fought for human rights across the globe, previously bringing attention to women and children in Afghanistan.